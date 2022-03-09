Video
Delhi seeks free trade deal with Dhaka: Indian Minister

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

BENGALURU, March 8 : India is looking to advance a comprehensive free trade agreement with Bangladesh, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday at an industry event.
Addressing the inaugural session of the India-Bangladesh Stakeholders meet, Goyal listed four focus areas for strengthening bilateral relationship including uninterrupted supply chain, joint production of defense equipment, and pharmaceuticals.
Goyal also pressed for the need to explore potential areas of investments, like Textiles, Jute products, Leather & Footwear, APIs for Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment, Digital Health & Education Services, Agribusiness, Electronics, Renewable Energy, etc.
India and Bangladesh will soon finalize the joint study on the proposed bilateral free trade agreement, aimed to boost economic ties, and was discussed by two sides agreed during the secretary level talks on Friday in New Delhi.
Goyal urged pharma industries of the two sides to explore joint manufacturing of vaccines and medicines.  "During COVID-19, vaccines produced in India, - Covaxin & Covishield created a niche for themselves as safe vaccines. Time has now come for joint manufacturing of vaccines and other medicines," said Goyal in his address.
Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia. The two sides are also decided to strengthen regional connectivity between the two countries through multi-modal transport.
"Since 2014 we have scaled up our trade and economic engagement as collaborators and not competitors," said Goyal. He outlines that New Delhi extended three lines of credit for $8 bn to Bangladesh, the largest concessional credit given by India to any single country.    -Mint (India)


