Stocks rebound halting-day losing streak on regulatory steps

After witnessing a downward trend in the four sessions, stocks Tuesday rebounded followed a number of measures taken by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), that pulled up lead indices on both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The BSEC has lowered the circuit breaker limit to 2 per cent from the existing 10 per cent with effect from tomorrow in order to curb the free fall of the stocks amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Apart from lowering the limit, the regulator has ordered to invest Taka 100 crore in the stock market from market stabilisation fund in order to ensure higher liquidity in the market.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 17.77 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 6,474.29. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 4.67 points to close at 1,399.07. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 0.32 point to finish at 2,374.07. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 217 advanced, 116 declined and 45 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 28.91 points to settle at 19,018.03 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 18.17 points to close at 11,414.18.
















