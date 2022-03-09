Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound halting-day losing streak on regulatory steps

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business Correspondent

After witnessing a downward trend in the four sessions, stocks Tuesday rebounded followed a number of measures taken by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), that pulled up lead indices on both the bourses  -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The BSEC has lowered the circuit breaker limit to 2 per cent from the existing 10 per cent with effect from tomorrow in order to curb the free fall of the stocks amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Apart from lowering the limit, the regulator has ordered to invest Taka 100 crore in the stock market from market stabilisation fund in order to ensure higher liquidity in the market.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 17.77 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 6,474.29. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 4.67 points to close at 1,399.07. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 0.32 point to finish at 2,374.07. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 217 advanced, 116 declined and 45 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 28.91 points to settle at 19,018.03 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 18.17 points to close at 11,414.18.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BPC officials, Petrobangla officials, GTCL officials laying floral wreath
Nagad now carries Bengal Islami Life Ins premium
Russia warns US and its allies on oil import ban
WB approves extra $489m support package for Ukraine
Walton launches electronics industry’s Inclusion panel
MBL celebrates International Women’s Day
Sheltech Brokerage inks deal with ZAGTrader PLC
Banks’ lending to women entrepreneurs far behind Bangladesh Bank target


Latest News
BBC to resume English-language reporting from Russia
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Biden bans Russian oil import over Ukraine invasion
Tilottama shares award money among struggling women
Abolish supplementary, regulatory duties: Furniture makers
Bangladesh's position on Ukraine fairly balanced, says ex-FS
BEPRC to set up a national lab at BUET
India to resume int'l flights from March 27
Hasina says people will surely support motherly leadership like hers
BNP to face severe consequences if carries out subversive acts: Quader
Most Read News
Ukraine civilian death count now 474: UN
Ex-LGRD minister Mosharraf's brother arrested in graft case
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
Moscow ready to provide humanitarian corridors: State media
Russia'll not stop war, 'We'll come first, you'll come second': Zelensky
Russia becomes most-sanctioned country
Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid, 446 new cases
Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
Russian aviation faces wipeout
12,000 Russian troops killed: Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft