Forex reserves drop to $43.9b on higher imports

The country's foreign exchange reserve has dropped by more than $4 billion in the last six months due to recent surge in import payments and a sharp decline in remittance earnings after reaching a record high of $48 billion.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) documents showed that the country's foreign exchange reserve dropped to $43.9 billion on March 7, 2022, down $4.1 billion from $48 billion on August 25, 2021.

Before the decline, the reserve had grown by $16 billion since the Covid outbreak hit the country in March 2020. Bangladesh's reserve was $46.07 billion on March 3, 2022.

The amount dropped after the payment of $2.16 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) in for the month of January and February of the year 2022. The reserve was $32 billion on November 5 and increased to $48 billion in a span of 17 months.

Meanwhile, the government issued a $200 million loan to Sri Lanka as part of a currency swap agreement with the country which was struggling hard to manage its import payments even after imposition of sanctions on imports.

BB officials said the country's reserve was eroding after the resumption of business and economic activities in Bangladesh and Western countries that had prompted Bangladeshi factory owners to reload warehouses with industrial inputs.

An increase in orders from buyers was the main reason for the factory owners' move to increase industrial inputs, they said. The country's import grew by 52.50 per cent year-on-year in July-January of FY22.

The recent BB data showed import of intermediate goods, petroleum and industrial raw materials grew by 58.14 per cent, 89.24 per cent and 52.73 per cent respectively year-on-year in the July-January period of FY22.

The country's export earnings grew by 30.46 per cent year-on-year in July-February of FY22. As a result, the country's trade deficit grew by almost three times in the July-December period when there was a sharp decline in remittance earnings.

In the first half of FY22, the country's trade deficit increased to $15.62 billion against $6.87 billion in the same period of FY21.

A high import spending compared with moderate export earnings coupled with a sharp decline in remittance earnings has resulted in an erosion of the country's reserve in the last several months, BB officials said.

The BB data showed the country's remittance earnings in February 2022 dropped to a 22-month low at $1,496.09 million. In the first eight months of FY22, the inflow dropped by 19.46 per cent to $13.44 billion from $16.69 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Due to the lower foreign currency earnings against spending, the central bank had to pump the greenback into the market with a view to preventing an abnormal hike in the exchange rate.

Despite the fact the exchange rate of the US dollar on the interbank money market stood at Tk 86 in March from Tk 84.8 on August 1. The BB in FY22 has so far injected over $3 billion in the interbank money market after purchasing heavily from the local market in FY21.







