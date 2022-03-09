Video
Wednesday, 9 March, 2022
Google celebrates Int'l Women’s Day with doodle

Published : Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Search engine giant Google has created a new Doodle on its homepage celebrating the International Women's Day on Tuesday.
Today's annual International Women's Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures.
From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities.
International Women's Day is being celebrated in the country, as elsewhere across the globe, on Tuesday recognising female leadership on climate change adaptation and response for a sustainable future.
The theme for this year's International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.
"The year 2022 is pivotal for achieving gender equality in the context of climate change, and environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the twenty-first century," the UN Women said in a statement.     -UNB


