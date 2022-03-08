Video
Historic 7th March observed in New Delhi

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking his historic 7th March speech in 1971.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran hoisted the national flag at chancery premises and led the members of the mission to place a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the chancery building.
Describing the historic 7th march speech of Bangabandhu as one of the best speeches in the world, High Commissioner Imran said the speech inspired freedom loving people to converse under a single umbrella against the suppression, oppression, discrimination of the then Pakistani autocrat roller.
Bangabandhu's historic speech was one of the most inspirational speeches in world diplomacy apart from giving directives to the oppressed humanity to unite to free the Bengali nation, he added.
The mission's officers read out the messages of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The messages were ready out by Defence Adviser Bgd. Gen. Abul Kalam Azad and Minister (Consular) Md. Selim Jahangir respectively.    -UNB


