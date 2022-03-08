Bangladesh Railway to  to sell standing tickets from today

Although the train movement has been normal on all the railways of the country but the sale of standing tickets was stopped. However, Bangladesh Railway has decided to sell standing tickets from today as coronavirus transmission has been reduced.

The decision will beeffective from Tuesday. As a result, passengers will be transported by trains with standing tickets from today. Nahid Hasan Khan, the Director of Railways Traffic (Commercial), gave the instruction on Monday in an office order.

The office order said that Bangladesh Railway's Chattogram (Eastern) and Rajshahi (Western Region) were instructed to take further necessary steps to implement the directive to issue standing ticket on some trains running on Bangladesh Railway. This decision will be effective from March 8. Standing tickets will go on sale on Tuesday for the convenience of passengers.

Due to the increase in the prevalence of corona in the country, the government announced to transport half the passengers in intercity trains from January 15. Later, when the transition situation gradually eased, passenger transport started in all the seats from last 9th February.

The issue of standing tickets for intercity trains and platform tickets was completely closed. This time the decision has changed. Out of the total 397 trains of Bangladesh Railway, at present there are 104 passenger intercity trains, 253 local commuter and express trains and about 40 freight trains.



