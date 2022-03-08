Fakhrul confident about changeover soon

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday hoped that there will be a change in state power soon under the leadership of their party.

"We're now confident that we'll be able to free the country (from AL hands) under the leadership of Tarique Rahman and the direct and active participation of Khaleda Zia within a short time," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said a national unity must be forged without buying time to defeat the current government through a movement.

"If we want to make Bangladesh a truly happy and prosperous-democratic country, then we need to unite our people. We have no scope to waste time. Let's unite ourselves, all the political parties and all the politicians," he said.

Bangladesh Chhatra Forum and Uttaranchal Chhatra Forum organised the discussion at Dhaka Reporters' Unity, marking the 15th anniversary of the arrest of its acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Tarique, the eldest son of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, was arrested on March 7, 2007 by the joint forces on different charges, including corruption, from their then cantonment residence.

After nearly 18 months of imprisonment, he went to London securing bail from the High Court in September 2009. He has been staying there since then.

Fakhrul said Awami League fears Tarique because of his outstanding organisational capacity as he had started uniting the nationalist forces across the country in a very short time. "That's why they've been spreading misinformation against Tarique Rahman and implicating him in false cases one after another." -UNB





