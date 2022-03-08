Video
Home Back Page

March 7 speech still makes blood cells trembled: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the fiery March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman still creates ripples in the blood cells of people.
"Millions of Bangalees still listen with deep attention to that immortal poetry of the 'poet of politics' - which is still alive even after half a century - how poetic it is! That speech still makes the blood cells trembled," he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this while speaking at a discussion organised at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here, marking the historic 7 March.
AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting joining virtually from Ganabhaban here.
AL presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, its joint general secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, labour and manpower affairs secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir and Dhaka North City AL general secretary SM Mannan Kochi also spoke. AL publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated the discussion from the Ganobhaban part. Speaking at the meeting, Quader said the Bangabandhu's speech dominated, illustrated and supplied the arsenal of rebellion.
The words of the speech compiled millions of people in one formula and it jolted the existence of Bangalees to avenge the blood of thousands of their ancestors, he said, adding "And the other name of this tremor is the March 7".    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

