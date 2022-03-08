NU signs MoU with Bangla World Wide to boost cooperaton

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bangla World Wide, an international organization of Bengali speakers and National University (NU) of Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed on Saturday (March 5) night at a hotel in Kolkata, India.

National University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Mashiur Rahman and Soumyabrata Das, the convener of Bangla World Wide, signed the MoU where Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni as chief guest, Member of Parliament Arma Dutt, Deputy Ambassador of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata Tawfiq Hasan were present.

Earlier, VC Prof Mashiur Rahman visited Jorasanko's Rabindra Bharati University at 12 noon. There he paid homage to the memory of Rabindranath Tagore by laying a wreath. Rabindra Bharati University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sabyasachi Basu Roy exchanged views with Prof. Mashiur Rahman. The two sides discussed ways to work together on education and research.

The VC of Rabindra Bharati University took part in the discussion. He expressed positive views on conducting joint development activities in the field of education, research and culture with different universities of Bangladesh, especially national universities.

The VC of the National University assured cooperation in this regard and agreed to the discussion. The NU VC went to India on March 4 with the aim of making progress and development in various fields in the field of education.









