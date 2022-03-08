Video
Bids to erase historic March 7 speech failed: Iqbal Sobhan

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said that March 7 is a historic day but there has been  attempts to erase this historic day and the historic speech from history of the country but this nefarious attempt failed.
Iqbal Sobhan made the remark at a meeting at the National Press Club on Monday. He said, "By killing Bangabandhu, the anti-liberation forces have tried to change the history in various ways, but the truth is that history cannot be erased. The United Nations has recognized Bangabandhu's 'March 7' speech."
"Attempts were also made to erase the slogan of the Liberation War, 'Joy Bangla', but it did not happen. After 1975, there was an attempt to establish a slogan 'Bangladesh Zindabad' in place of Joy Bangla. But even from the court we have got the recognition of 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan," he added.
Farida Yasmin, President of National Press Club chaired the programme while Ayub Bhuiyan, Convener of the Seminar Sub-Committee, Mainul Alam and Ashraf Ali, Joint Secretaries of the Club, Shahed Chowdhury, Treasurer and Rezanur Rahman, Member of the Management Committee also spoke on the occasion.
Farida Yasmin said, "Research could be done on every word and line of the 'March 7' speech. In these words and lines there was talk of liberation of Bengalis. The Bengalis were inspired by this speech and jumped into the War of Liberation. Without this speech, the country might not have become independent. So we need to discuss and research more about the 'March 7' speech. At the discussion valiant freedom fighter Tarun Tapan Chakraborty, veteran journalist Ashraf Khan were also present.


