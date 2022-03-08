Russia detains around 4,600 at Ukraine conflict protests

MOSCOW, Mar 7: Over 4,600 people in cities across Russia were detained at protests on Sunday against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, a monitor said, on the 11th day of the invasion.

A police spokeswoman said 1,700 people were detained in Moscow after around 2,500 took part in an "unsanctioned protest", while 750 were detained at a smaller rally of around 1,500 people in the second largest city of Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported.

OVD-Info, which monitors detentions at opposition protests, put the figure of detainees in 65 towns and cities across Russia at 4,644 people. It said police had used electric shockers on protesters. It also posted witness photos and videos on Telegram messenger service showing riot police beating protesters with batons and demonstrators with blood running down their faces.

Memorial, Russia's most prominent rights group, said that one of its leading activists, Oleg Orlov, was detained on the capital's Manezhnaya square as he held a placard. -AFP





