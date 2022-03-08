Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Russia detains around 4,600 at Ukraine conflict protests

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

MOSCOW, Mar 7: Over 4,600 people in cities across Russia were detained at protests on Sunday against Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, a monitor said, on the 11th day of the invasion.
A police spokeswoman said 1,700 people were detained in Moscow after around 2,500 took part in an "unsanctioned protest", while 750 were detained at a smaller rally of around 1,500 people in the second largest city of Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported.
OVD-Info, which monitors detentions at opposition protests, put the figure of detainees in 65 towns and cities across Russia at 4,644 people. It said police had used electric shockers on protesters. It also posted witness photos and videos on Telegram messenger service showing riot police beating protesters with batons and demonstrators with blood running down their faces.
Memorial, Russia's most prominent rights group, said that one of its leading activists, Oleg Orlov, was detained on the capital's Manezhnaya square as he held a placard.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow allows Russians to repay debts to ‘hostile’ nations in rubles
Historic 7th March observed in New Delhi
Bangladesh Railway to  to sell standing tickets from today
Fakhrul confident about changeover soon
March 7 speech still makes blood cells trembled: Quader
NU signs MoU with Bangla World Wide to boost cooperaton
Bids to erase historic March 7 speech failed: Iqbal Sobhan
Russia boycotts UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
West ruined Vienna convention last 8-year: Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft