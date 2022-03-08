Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

New generations can’t be kept in dark about true history : PM

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said in this era of technology the young generations can't be kept in the dark about the real history of the country, its independence, the sacrifice of the Father of the Nation and the bloodshed of millions of martyrs.
"In the era of technology there is no scope to push them (new generations) to the regime of darkness again," she said this while addressing a programme celebrating the Historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Cultural Affairs Ministry organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) while the prime minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
She said that no one will be able to foil the independence of the country and no one can destroy the ideology of Bangabandhu.
"The world is very much open to the new generations, so they cannot be confused anymore," she said. She also mentioned that vested quarters was able to mislead the young generations for 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu.
"But that cannot be done now, this is my firm belief," she said. The PM said that Bangabandhu's historic speech of March 7 will encourage the Bangalis decades after decades. She recalled that after the assassination of the Father of the Nation the speech was banned by the killers so no one can broadcast and listen to it..
She said it was unfortunate that the speech that inspire the Bangalis to gain independence was banned.
In this connection, she said that many leaders and activists of Awami League and Chatra League had been tortured and killed for playing this speech.
She mentioned that the anti-independence regime distorted the history of the Independence for long 21 years.
"There were attempts to erase the spirit of the Liberation War, bloodshed of millions of martyrs and struggle of the people from the history. Now this is proved that no one can erase the truth," she said. "This speech will remain as an eternal speech in the world," she added. "This speech still motivates us to go forward and free the country from oppression and deprivation," she said.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid presided over the programme where Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, among others, spoke.
At the beginning of the programme Bangabandhu's iconic March 7 speech was played. Hasina also witnessed the cultural programme.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow allows Russians to repay debts to ‘hostile’ nations in rubles
Historic 7th March observed in New Delhi
Bangladesh Railway to  to sell standing tickets from today
Fakhrul confident about changeover soon
March 7 speech still makes blood cells trembled: Quader
NU signs MoU with Bangla World Wide to boost cooperaton
Bids to erase historic March 7 speech failed: Iqbal Sobhan
Russia boycotts UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
West ruined Vienna convention last 8-year: Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft