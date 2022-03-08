

Historic 7th March celebrated in districts

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his historic speech on the day at the Ramna Race Course (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in the capital where over two million people gathered to listen to him.

The speech got UNESCO recognition as the world's documentary heritage on October 30, 2017.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Noakhali, Pabna, Pirojpur, Rangamati, Rajbari and Sirajganj.

The day's programmes began with the hoisting of national and party flags atop the party office buildings and placing wreaths on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Battala on his office premises in the town at around 9am.

District Awami League (AL) President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, its General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, AL leader Asadur Rahman Dulu, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Sufian Shafiq and Vice-president of Bogura Chamber of Commerce Mahfuzur Rahman Raj, among others, were also present at that time.

District Police administration, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, Bangabandhu Parishad and various government and non-government organizations also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.

Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held at Shaheed Khokon Shishu Park in the district town in the evening.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes.

A around 9am, the district administration led by DC Oliur Rahman, district police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam, District AL led by its GS Abu Bakar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir placed floral wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the town in phases.

Then, a grand rally was brought out from there, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the conference room of the DC office here.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Oliur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

DC Shahida Sultana, on behalf of the district administration, and ASP Abdur Rahman, on behalf of Police administration, placed wreaths on the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in the district.

District AL, Muktijoddha Sangsad, BCL, Tungipara Upazila Parishad, Tungipara Upazila AL, Juba League, Shecchashebak League, Tungipara Municipality, Upazila Mohila AL, Government Sheikh Mujibur Rahman College, Tungipara Institute of Health Technology, various government and non-government offices, different political parties and socio-cultural organizations also paid floral tribute to the Father of the Nation there.

A special prayer was also performed seeking the peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.

Meanwhile, the district administration organized a discussion meeting on the significance of the day at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Auditorium in the district town at around 10am.

Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, ADC Md Iliasur Rahman, ASP Abdur Rahman, Gopalganj Municipality Mayor Kazi Liakat Ali Leku and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Badruddoza Badar, among others, were also present at the programme.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the district town at around 8am.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, on behalf of District Police, Jurisdiction Department, District AL President Md Arifur Rahman Rocket, Zilla Parishad, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Juba League, Shecchashebak League, and various government and non-government offices and political organizations also paid floral tribute to the Father of the Nation at that time.

District Shilpakala Academy and Shishu Academy jointly organized reading Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Asamapta Atmajibani' and Sheikh Hasina's 'Amader Choto Russell Sona', recitation, singing song, performing dance and art competitions for children.

KHULNA: To mark the day, Khulna District administration, Khulna and City and District units of AL, its associate bodies and many other organizations organized day-long programmes in the city.

Leaders and activists of AL and its front organizations placed floral wreaths on the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Muzibur Rahman.

A grand rally was brought out from City AL office and paraded the main streets in the city.

Wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu on the Khulna Betar premises abiding by health guidelines.

A discussion meeting was held at the party office of the City Unit of AL with Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque in the chair

District AL President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, AL leaders advocate Chisty Sohrab Hossain, Md A Babul Rana, Mokbul Hossain Mintu and Mahbub Alam Sohag, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Freedom Fighters (FFs), Khulna District administration, Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna Range DIG of Police and different organizations paid tributes on the monument of Bangabandhu on the Khulna Betar premises.

Chaired by DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the meeting as chief guest while Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain was present as key speaker.

Chairman of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid and SP Mahbub Hossain FF prof Alamgir Hossain, attended the programme as special guests.

District Shilpakala Academy organized different competitions for children, and prizes were distributed among winners of the competitions in celebration of the historic day.

Besides, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Agricultural University, Mongla Port Authority (MPA), West Zone Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club and different socio-cultural organizations also observed similar programmes marking the day.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, District AL organized different programmes in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on the significance of the day.

District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ashan Shahajahan presided over the meeting.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Advocate MA Rashid, District AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Pervaz Mia, Advocate Ataur Rahman, Professor Sharif Sadi, and formar municipal mayor Narul Islam Nuru, among others, spoke on the occasion.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Laxmipur DC Md Anwar Hossain Akanda placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the District Collectorate Office premises at around 9:30am.

SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Md Shahjahan, District AL President Mia Md Golam Faruq Pinku and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Emran Hossain, among others also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

District Muktijoddha Sangsad, Department of Public Works, Local Government Engineering Department, District Jail, Fire Service Statin, and various government and non-government organizations and political parties including BCL also placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu there.

Besides, discussion meetings, and recitation of poetry, essay writing and art competition for children were also arranged in the town.

MYMENSINGH: On behalf Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu, its Secretary Rajib Kumar Sarkar and councillors and officials of the MCC laid wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Circuit House premises at around 7am and at Joybangla Chattar at 7:30am.

Besides, MCC organized a speech, poetry and painting competition on the occasion oat Zainul Udyan Baishakhi Mancha at 11am.

About 300 students from different schools took part in it.

During the day, students from various educational institutions visited Bangabandhu Gallery, a town hall built on the initiative of MCC.

NETRAKONA: Lawmaker Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman Prashanta Kumar Roy and Netrakona Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan, among others, placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Moktarpara Mukta Mancha in the district town at around 8am.

Various government and non-government offices, political parties, and socio-cultural organizations also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.

Besides, different programmes were organized in the town on this connection. The programmes include holding discussion meeting, screening documentary film, exhibiting photography, arranging cultural programmes and recitation competition for children.

NOAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district town.

Additional SP (ASP) (Administration and Crime) Deepak Jyoti Khisa, on behalf of Police administration, placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.

ASP Akramul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Noakhali Sadar Police Station, among other police members, were also present there at that time.

PABNA: In this connection, wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Zilla Parishad premises in the town in the morning.

District administration, Police administration, Zilla Parishad, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, Pabna Municipality, Government Edward College, Pabna Medical College, Government Shaheed Bulbul College, Department of Public Works, Roads and Highways Department, and people from all walks of life paid floral tributes to Bangabandhu at that time. Later, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the town with DC Biswas Russell Hossain in the chair.

District AL President Rezaul Rahim Lal, Zilla Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, SP Mahibul Islam Khan, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Kazi Atiyar Rahman, DDLG Moklesur Rahman, Pabna Municipality Mayor Sharif Uddin and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mosharraf Hossain, among others, also attended the programme.

On the other hand, the district AL organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held at the District AL office with its President Rezaul Rahim Lal in the chair.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and District AL organized different programmes in the town.

A wreath was placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Chattar in the town in the morning on behalf of the district administration.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, attended the programme virtually as chief guest.

Pirojpur DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, District AL President AKMA Awal, and its Organizing Secretary Md Ziaul Ahsan Gazi, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

District Shilpakala Academy arranged a speech contest on historic 7th March, poetry recitation and art competition for children on its premises in the town in the morning.

RAJSHAHI: On this occasion, District AL and its front organizations organized different programmes in the city.

Various institutions and socio-cultural organizations and professional bodies also observed the day through elaborate programmes.

The day's programmes began with the hoisting of national and party flags atop the party office building and placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four other national leaders in the morning.

City Unit AL President Muhammad Ali Kamal, its Senior Vice-president Shaheen Akter Rainy and GS Dablu Sarker, among others, were also present at the programme.

Rajshahi University (RU), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Rajshahi College and Rajshahi Medical College also observed the historic day highlighting its significance elaborately.

RANGAMATI: On this occasion, District AL organized a discussion meeting at its office in the town at around 9am.

Lawmaker Dipankar Talukdar presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Hazi Md Musa Matabbar, its Vice-President Ruhul Amin, Information and Research Secretary Rafiqul Mawla, Publicity Secretary Momtaz Uddin, District Krishak League President Zahid Akhter, Rangamati Municipality AL GS Mansur Ali, District Juba League Vice-president Ashish Kumar Chakma, District Shramik League GS Md Shamsul Alam, Shecchashebak League GS Md Shahjahan, Juba Mohila League President Rokeya Akhter and District Unit President of BCL Md Abdul Jabbar Sujon, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu and four national leaders in the town.

RAJBARI: In this connection, District AL and the district administration organized the different programmes in the town.

District AL led by Kazi Keramot Ali, MP, from Rajbari-1 constituency, placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu on its office premises in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District AL office.

District AL President Md Zillul Hakim, MP, presided over the meeting.

Kazi Keramot Ali, MP, and Zilla Parishad administrator Fakir Abdul Jabbar, among others, also attended the programme.

On the other hand, the district administration placed a wreath on the sculpture at Bangabandhu on the District Collectorate office premises.

SP MM Shakiluj Zaman and others government officials also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.

Later, a discussion meeting was organized by the district administration at Rajbari Officers Club with DC Abu Kaiser Khan in the chair.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes include bringing out rally, holding discussion meeting and arranging art competition for children.

The district administration organized a discussion meeting at Shaheed M Monsur Ali auditorium in the town in the morning with DC Dr Faruq Ahmed in the chair.

Dr Md Habibe Millat, MP, attended the meeting as chief guest.

SP Hasibul Alam, District AL President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its GS Abdus Samad Talukder, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Gazi Sohrab Ali Sarker, among others, were also present at the programme. 