Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:15 AM
Home Countryside

Two jailed in drug case in Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

BARSHAL, Mar 7: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two people to different terms in jail in a drug case filed in 2021.
Senior District and Sessions Judge Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict.
The convicts are Aruna Khatun, 40, wife of Mahtab Uddin of Jashore District, and her associate Sajal Bepari, 25, son of Anis Bepari of Kunia area in Barishal City.
The court sentenced Aruna to seven-year of imprisonment. The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default she has to suffer three more months in jail.
Meanwhile, Sajal, an associate of Aruna, was sentenced to two-year in jail. The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.  
According to prosecution, Police arrested the duo along with 40 bottles of phensedyl from Ward No. 27 Ruiar Pol area in the city on July 16, 2021.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Airport Police Station in this connection.
After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on July 26, 2021.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and seven witnesses.


