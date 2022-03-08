Video
Two electrocuted in Dinajpur, Khagrachhari

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two young men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Khagrachhari, in two days.
DINAJPUR: A college student was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Laxman Roy, 21, son of Kalipada Roy, a resident of Pashchim Saitapara Village under Saitapara Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Dinajpur City College.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Laxman started learning electrical work recently besides studying.
However, he came in contact with live electricity on Saturday noon while he was fixing an electric bulb at a wedding programme in Pashchim Saitapara area, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was electrocuted in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Friday            afternoon.
Deceased Mintu Chakma, 25, was the son of Kanungo Kumar Chakma of Kabathali Village in Belaichhari Upazila of Rangamati District.
Local sources said Mintu Chakma started working on 11,000 KV line in Muslim Para Village under Kabakhali Union at Dighinala in the afternoon without disconnecting electricity line.
At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.
Injured Mintu was rushed to Dighinala Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Ariful Islam, deputy assistant engineer of Dighinala Power Development Board, said that the accident took place while working without informing them and without disconnecting the power transmission line.


