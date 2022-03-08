Public suffering high on Madhpur-Berah Highway at Santhia of Pabna



Madhpur-Berah Highway in Santhia Upazila. photo: observer

Because of the worse condition of the highway, passengers of buses bounded to Dhaka, Bogura and Sirajganj are suffering seriously. Suffering of drivers of commodity trucks is also unbearable. Vehicles are losing their longevities for moving on the hazardous highway. Locals demanded its immediate repairing in order to restore normal communication.

The highway is being used by passenger buses and commodity transports of eight districts including Dhaka, Pabna, Bogura and Sirajganj.

To travel an 18 km less highway distance for going to Dhaka and north Bengal from Pabna, vehicles and buses are plying via Madhpur Santhia and CNB road instead of Madhpur via Kashinathpur. It is taking less cost of fuel and time.

Wholesalers are using the highway for bringing their commodities including cow, fish and vegetables to their warehouses in CNB Bazar by Nasiman, Kariman and auto-van. Accidents are taking place regularly. Vehicles are getting damaged.

A Santhia Bazar's fish trader Gobinda Haldar said, "We are used to bring fishes through this road. But our fishes lose freshness as carrying vehicles get jerking while plying the deplorable road. And we have to sell these counting losses."

Driver of a Berah Port to Khulna-bound truck Manjil said, "We use this road for saving time and fuel to go to Khulna from Pabna. But we have to fall in very problem for its bad fitness. We drive in fear of accident anytime."

Santhia Upazila Chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud Delwar said, "People are facing communication suffering on the highway. So far I know a tendering has been done. The road will be widened. The work is hoped to begin soon."

Executive Engineer of RHD (Roads & Highway Department) Abul Mansur Ahmed said, the road work of Madhpur-Berah Highway will begin soon; the process is under work.















