Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

ISTANBUL, Mar 7: The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in southern Turkey on Thursday, Ankara has announced as the war in Ukraine intensified.
Turkey has sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine and offered on several occasions to host talks.
"God willing, we will hold this meeting at a trilateral format in Antalya on Thursday" on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Turkey, Cavusoglu said
Monday in comments published in the official Anadolu news agency.
The announcement of the meeting comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.
"Upon President @RTErdogan's initiatives and our intensive diplomatic efforts, Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia & Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine have decided to meet with my participation on the margins of @AntalyaDF," Cavusoglu tweeted.
"Hope this step will lead to peace and stability," he commented.
Turkey is a member of NATO and an ally of Ukraine. But it seeks to maintain good relations with Russia, on which it depends heavily for imports.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron keeps an open line to Putin as war in Ukraine rages
Russia warns countries against hosting Ukraine military aircraft
China open to mediating on Ukraine, says Russia friendship 'rock solid'
Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Thursday
NATO considers further eastward expansion: US
Gender equality, strong institutions a must to ensure rights of women: Experts
No crisis of fertilizer in the country: Agri Minister
Wheat hits 14-year highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict curbs supply


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
West ruined Vienna convention last 8-year: Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft