Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NATO considers further eastward expansion: US

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

BRUSSELS, Mar 7: NATO is looking at further expanding its presence in Eastern Europe with more permanent positions being considered in the Baltic countries, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Monday.
"We're continuing to do that now including with the deployment of additional forces, including American forces here to Lithuania, F-35 fighters, various pieces of important equipment, all of which is being deployed here (and) deployed to the other states in the Baltics,"
Blinken said at a news conference in the Lithuanian capital city Vilnius.
Speaking alongside Lithuanian Foreign Minister Garbrielius Landsbergis, Blinken continued, "At the same time, we're continuously reviewing within NATO our defense posture, including looking at questions of extending the deployment of forces, looking at questions of more permanent deployments.
"All of that is under regular review and we're engaged with NATO allies in doing just that."
He reiterated the US and allies' commitment to NATO's Article 5, which deems an attack on one country is an attack on all.
"If there is any aggression anywhere, on NATO territory on NATO countries, we the United States, all of our allies and partners will take action to defend every inch of NATO territory. It's as clear and direct as that," he said.    -CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Macron keeps an open line to Putin as war in Ukraine rages
Russia warns countries against hosting Ukraine military aircraft
China open to mediating on Ukraine, says Russia friendship 'rock solid'
Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Thursday
NATO considers further eastward expansion: US
Gender equality, strong institutions a must to ensure rights of women: Experts
No crisis of fertilizer in the country: Agri Minister
Wheat hits 14-year highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict curbs supply


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
West ruined Vienna convention last 8-year: Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft