Gender equality, strong institutions a must to ensure rights of women: Experts



Women are working alongside men in every aspects of life. The picture was taken from a call centre at Motijheel on the eve of Int�l Women's Day on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The day is observed in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world with befitting programmes.

They also noted that a

true reflection of gender justice and gender power through the neutral roles of these strong institutions can also ensure peace and justice to the women folk from all corners of the society.

The Daily Observer has talked to a few law experts and women rights activists to know the present status of women with regards to SDGs goal (Goal No-5, Gender Equality and Goal No-16 Peace Justice and Strong Institutions) and the reality of Bangladeshi women.

In response to these queries, they noted that government has failed to ensure social justice and equal treatment for women for years despite Bangladesh government's several commitments to international forums and its being signatory to different international treaties, including SDGs.

Referring to the SDGs Goal No 5 (Gender Equality), eminent woman rights activist, Advocate Sultana Kamal noted that the government has committed to meet the indicator of the SDGs goal to ensure gender equality but instead what it does is the opposite, it goes against women's development.

For example, she said, last year Bangladesh High Court gave a verdict that Muslim women cannot be a Muslim Marriage Registrar because women have certain physical limitations like menstruation.

"I think this is a great example of how the government looks at women in our society and how our government surrenders to the existing patriarchal and fanatic power structure. This is the present status of gender equality in the perspective of Bangladesh!" she lamented.

"Such discriminatory act of the government clearly shows that our government has failed to ensure equal representation between men and women and it has also failed to meet the indicators of SDG goals," she said.

This unequal power relation creates more difficulties for women and work as obstacles to paying true respect to women and prevents women development.

However, putting another example of government's current act, Advocate Salma Ali, President of the Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA), said that they witnessed a lack of strong and independent women- friendly institutions.

The presence of such strong institutions helps women to enjoy true justice and peace in their lives.

However, referring to the SDGs Goal No 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), she said that Bangladesh government has approved Anti-Rape Law with death penalty, which has gained appreciation.

"But in the name of such punishment, what the government is doing with the help of law enforcement agency and judiciary, is nothing but absolute violation of human rights," she said.

"What is happening? A rapist gets acquittal with a condition if he agrees to marry the rape victim then he will be given bail. We have witnessed such marriages last year, even inside of a prison cell and the news of distribution of sweets, is it expected?" she raised question.

Sharing the consequences of such marriages, she also noted that forceful act always brings some negative impacts unless someone does this willingly, she added.

Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, said that a rape victim can face multiple mental and physical tortures after getting married with a rapist.

"Problem is they hardly can share such sufferings and pains in a fear", she said.

"It seems such tortures turn out to be inevitable part of a rape victim after being married to a rapist. They cannot open their mouth, if they share or seek support from the law enforcement agency then they might lose their marital status, may get divorced from the rapist husband or cannot be married again. So many negative consequences they have to encounter," she added.

These rape victims face such experiences of violence and abuse that again drive them towards a long-term trauma that affect their physical, emotional and social development.









Women's true empowerment and rights will be ensured only when a state guarantees gender equality and ensures strong women- friendly institutions, said women rights activists and experts on the International Women's Day today.The day is observed in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world with befitting programmes.They also noted that atrue reflection of gender justice and gender power through the neutral roles of these strong institutions can also ensure peace and justice to the women folk from all corners of the society.The Daily Observer has talked to a few law experts and women rights activists to know the present status of women with regards to SDGs goal (Goal No-5, Gender Equality and Goal No-16 Peace Justice and Strong Institutions) and the reality of Bangladeshi women.In response to these queries, they noted that government has failed to ensure social justice and equal treatment for women for years despite Bangladesh government's several commitments to international forums and its being signatory to different international treaties, including SDGs.Referring to the SDGs Goal No 5 (Gender Equality), eminent woman rights activist, Advocate Sultana Kamal noted that the government has committed to meet the indicator of the SDGs goal to ensure gender equality but instead what it does is the opposite, it goes against women's development.For example, she said, last year Bangladesh High Court gave a verdict that Muslim women cannot be a Muslim Marriage Registrar because women have certain physical limitations like menstruation."I think this is a great example of how the government looks at women in our society and how our government surrenders to the existing patriarchal and fanatic power structure. This is the present status of gender equality in the perspective of Bangladesh!" she lamented."Such discriminatory act of the government clearly shows that our government has failed to ensure equal representation between men and women and it has also failed to meet the indicators of SDG goals," she said.This unequal power relation creates more difficulties for women and work as obstacles to paying true respect to women and prevents women development.However, putting another example of government's current act, Advocate Salma Ali, President of the Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA), said that they witnessed a lack of strong and independent women- friendly institutions.The presence of such strong institutions helps women to enjoy true justice and peace in their lives.However, referring to the SDGs Goal No 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), she said that Bangladesh government has approved Anti-Rape Law with death penalty, which has gained appreciation."But in the name of such punishment, what the government is doing with the help of law enforcement agency and judiciary, is nothing but absolute violation of human rights," she said."What is happening? A rapist gets acquittal with a condition if he agrees to marry the rape victim then he will be given bail. We have witnessed such marriages last year, even inside of a prison cell and the news of distribution of sweets, is it expected?" she raised question.Sharing the consequences of such marriages, she also noted that forceful act always brings some negative impacts unless someone does this willingly, she added.Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, said that a rape victim can face multiple mental and physical tortures after getting married with a rapist."Problem is they hardly can share such sufferings and pains in a fear", she said."It seems such tortures turn out to be inevitable part of a rape victim after being married to a rapist. They cannot open their mouth, if they share or seek support from the law enforcement agency then they might lose their marital status, may get divorced from the rapist husband or cannot be married again. So many negative consequences they have to encounter," she added.These rape victims face such experiences of violence and abuse that again drive them towards a long-term trauma that affect their physical, emotional and social development.