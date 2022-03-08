No crisis of fertilizer in the country: Agri Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Monday claimed that there is no crisis of fertilizer in the country. Butthere might be some variation of price of the product essential for the agriculture sector.

While briefing media at his ministry conference room about the 36th FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) - is

going to start in Dhaka on Tuesday, he made this remark in response to a query.

"Some media reports about fertilizer crisis in the country. But I can assure you that there is no crisis of the product. There might be some variation of price due to recent volatile situation across the world," he said, adding, "We need to buy fertilizer at higher price due to price hike globally."

He also informed, "Though the international price is high, the government is not increasing the price of the products the government usually supplies with subsidy. It causes hike of subsidy. The government is in big trouble in this situation."

Earlier at a press conference held on February 14 this year, the minister said that the price of fertilizer hiked unusually in the international market due to Covid 19 pandemic. The amount of price hike is almost three times than the normal situation. At the same time, the fare of ships is almost two times higher than normal period. As a result, import cost of fertilizer is increased.

He also claimed that the government will have to provide subsidy of around Tk28,000 crore this year for ensure smooth supply of fertilizer importing at higher price. The amount of subsidy in fertilizer was only 7,717 crore in the previous fiscal year of 2020-21. More Tk19,000 crore will be needed to meet up the subsidy along with the current budgetary allocations of only Tk9,500 crore.

He, however, assured that the government will meet up the subsidy collecting funds from other sectors as price hike of fertilizer would hamper the agriculture production and create sufferings of the farmers.













