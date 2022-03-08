Video
FAO Regional Confce first time in city today

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

A four-day international conference-the 36th FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC)-is going to kick off in Dhaka on Tuesday. For the first time, Bangladesh is hosting the FAO APRC since it joined the FAO in 1973.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Minister level meeting of the conference on March 10 after the plenary sessions
and secretary and senior official level meetings of first two days. In the last two days, the meetings of Minister and Agriculture Minister levels would be held.
Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque gave the information at a press conference held in the Ministry at the Secretariat on Monday. Ministry Secretary Md Sayedul Islam was also present in the event.
Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the United Nations also organized another press conference to brief media about the event at a city hotel in Dhaka. The FAO is the key organizer of the conference.
In the conference, which would be concluded on March 11, a total of 46 representatives of 43 member countries comprising their Prime Ministers, Ministers and State Ministers will participate.
Dr Razzaque informed that more than 900 representatives of different corners including the United States, FAO director general, representatives of various UN organizations, development partners, non-government organizations, civil society and media enrolled to attend the conference.
He said the inaugural session of the conference would be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon while the main and plenary sessions of the event would be held at the Inter Continental Hotel in Dhaka.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque will chair the ministerial sessions of the APRC36 conference to be held on hybrid basis with some participants joining via a videoconferencing platform.
The event is expected to focus on the impact of Covid-19, the state of agriculture, natural resources management, food security and nutrition. The event will also highlight examples of partnerships, innovation and digital technologies that are helping to improve food security and nutrition across the region as well as regional and global policy and regulatory matters.
He said the 36th Session of the APRC will be a great opportunity for Bangladesh to show countries across the region what has been achieved, to share the lessons of its success, and to lead the way in innovation.


