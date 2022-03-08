BD observes March 7 commemorating Bangabandhu's historic speech

The nation observed the historic March 7 on Monday commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which is considered as an indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971. It was also the guidelines of the great Liberation War.

Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, student and professional bodies drew up elaborate programmes, including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic March 7.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence.

The government made national flag hoisting at all public and private buildings in the country and its diplomatic missions abroad compulsory on the historic March 7 from this year.

At the same time, PM Sheikh Hasina on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover and a data card marking the historic March 7.

She unveiled a Tk10 commemorative postage stamp, a Tk10 opening day cover and a Tk5 data card using special canceller at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The stamp, the first-day cover and the data card would be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO from Monday and those will be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies and front organizations took elaborate programmes to observe the historic March 7 in a befitting manner.

Marking the day, AL hoisted national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices, placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.

A discussion was arranged at the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the discussion at virtual platform.

AL central leaders took part at the discussion on historic March 7 at the party office end.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations broadcasted and telecasted special programmes while national dailies brought out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.

On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then Race Course Maidan -- now Suhrawardy Udyan -- in Dhaka directed freedom-loving Bengalis to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.

In the 19-minute extempore speech before millions of people of the then East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We shed blood... we're ready to shed more blood, people of this country shall be freed, InshAllah!"

"Ebarer shongram amader muktir shongram, ebarer shongram shadhinotar shongram" - added by the great leader and the greatest Bengali of all times.

On October 30 in 2017, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage as Bangabandhu inspired Bengalis to prepare for the great Liberation War.

It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by the UNESCO.









