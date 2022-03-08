Covid: 4 more die, positivity rate now 2.18pc

The country recorded 4 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 29,089. Some 436 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,947,702.

Besides, 3,546 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,846,886 and overall recovery rate at 94.82 per cent, according to a

press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.18 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.38 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 20,076 samples.

Of the deaths, three were reported in Dhaka division and the other one in Sylhet. Of them, three were male and the other deceased was a female. Among them, one was between 21-30, two were between 61-70, and one was within 71-80 years old.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



















