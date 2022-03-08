Waive VAT on edible oil import for 3 months to keep price stable: FBCCI

The Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has demanded withdrawal of VAT (value added tax) on edible oil import for next three months.

The FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin made the demand while addressing an view exchange meeting on 'Edible Oil Market Situation' at FBCCI building in Motijheel in the city on Monday.

FBCCI Vice-President and edible oil importers, wholesalers and retailers were present at the event.

The FBCCI President said, "The government is business friendly, therefore, the price of oil cannot be increased by creating artificial crisis by stockpiling."

He warned oil traders not to sell oil at more than the fixed price. If you do that, you will not get relief. The government is very strict in this regard. The market will also be monitored by the FBCCI.

He said prices of all types of edible oils, including soybeans, have risen abnormally in the last few months. Prices have also risen in the world market. This has affected the country's market. With the month of Ramadan approaching, prices could rise further. In this case, if VAT on soybean is withdrawn, the price will go down.

The FBCCI President said, "No one should raise the price of edible oil, nor stock. If someone takes a

dishonest way, we are not in their favour. The price of open oil in the market today is higher than that of packaged oil, it is not acceptable.

"Addressing traders, he said mills owners need to keep oil supply in the market. We know that the amount of oil in the country can be used to cover Ramadan. We demand the withdrawal of VAT on oil imports for at least three months to keep the supply in the future as the price of oil has risen in the world market. Neighbouring country India has undergone three VAT-tax adjustments," he added.

Helal Uddin, President of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said oil prices need to be adjusted every 15 days to keep pace with the world market.

Meghna Group representative Taslim Shahriar said at the meeting, "Last year we imported oil at US$1,160." Now, a year later, the price of oil in the world market is $1,900. Oil came to $1450 a month ago, now the price is higher in the world market. Bangladeshi oil is being sold at Tk 177 in India, where the duty fee on import is less, ours is more.

City Group Director Biswajit Saha claimed that there is no supply shortage from millers. The city group supplies two and a half thousand metric tons of oil daily, he informed.

To control the skyrocketing of the price of the edible oil, Kazi Salahuddin Ahammad, Senior General Manager of S Alam Group demanded VAT withdrawal on the edible oil. Echoing the same demand, TK group director Shafiul Taslim said, the government earns Tk 25 to Tk 27 as revenue from per liter of Soyabean oil. The revenue relief will end the crisis till Ramadan, he added.

During the meeting, Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association President Haji Md Golam Mawla urged for a stable supply of the edible oil.

Among others, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Rezaul Karim Rejnu, Harun Or Rashid, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Moulavibazar Babosayee Samity President Bashir Uddin were also present at the discussion meeting.







