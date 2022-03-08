Video
PM flies to UAE on 5-day official visit

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for the United Arab Emirates on a five-day tour to attend events including the Dubai Expo 2022.
Hasina and her entourage left Shahjalal International Airport on a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 4:15pm on Monday.
This is her first foreign trip since her visit to the Maldives in December last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister of
the UAE and ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum invited Hasina to attend the expo's programmes to mark the International Women's Day on Mar 8.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen highlighted various aspects of the prime minister's visit at a media briefing on Sunday.
As many as five memoranda of understanding or MoU are being prepared for signing, Momen said.
On Tuesday, the second day of her visit, Hasina will attend a function organised at the Dubai Expo to celebrate International Women's Day.
She will take part in a high-level panel discussion on 'Redefining the Future for Women' at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.
Hasina will visit the Bangladesh pavilion at the expo, which has been highlighting the national successes there since last year. She will also meet up UAE's Mother of the Nation Sheikh Fatima.
The prime minister will hold a meeting with Dubai's ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in the afternoon.
Signifying the expo as a key platform to present Bangladesh at the world stage, the foreign minister said the prime minister agreed to the trip to present Bangladesh's achievements in economy and women's empowerment.
Hasina will also stress the approval of naval passage through the UAE, a topic the foreign minister previously brought up during his visit in February.    -bdnews24.com


