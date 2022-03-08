Those taking advantage of global price hike being monitored: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital, marking the Historic March 7 on Monday. PHOTO: PMO

However, the Prime Minister also said that a section of businessmen in the country are 'trying to make more money' by taking advantage of the rise in prices in the world market. She said that they are being monitored.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the ruling Awami League (AL), said this at a discussion organized by central AL on the occasion of historic March

7 on Monday at the central party office of 23-Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Regarding the rise in commodity prices, the Prime Minister said, "The global economy is in recession due to the coronavirus. Apart from that, the bad impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war have hit the market. That is why the prices of goods have gone up drastically in all the countries."

"The prices of some things are also rising in the country. When the price goes up in the international market, it also affects Bangladesh," she added.

The Prime Minister said, "Some people are here, they want to earn more money by doing business taking this opportunity. However, the government has made arrangements to monitor them."

Sheikh Hasina also emphasized on increasing production in the country. She said, "I will tell the countrymen and leaders and activists of Awami League to make sure that not an inch of land remains uncultivated."

"Try to meet your own needs. Try to provide your own food. If we can do that, then we don't have to depend on anyone," she added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "We have achieved the status of a developing country by achieving at least some of the economic emancipation that the Father of the Nation had spoken of."

"During the pandemic due to Covid-19 many rich countries have not vaccinated for free. But we are giving free vaccines. We are able to meet the needs of the people," she added.

Awami League Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzak, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretaries Mahabubul Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, among others, also present at the discussion.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader gave introductory speech at the beginning of the meeting. Abdus Sobhan Golap, party's Publicity and Publication Secretary, conducted the meeting at the end of Ganabhaban.







