Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:12 AM
Dynamic Diaz offers Liverpool fresh dimension

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LIVERPOOL, MAR 7: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still laughing off the idea his side could win a historic quadruple of trophies, but he does concede he has the best squad during his tenure at Anfield.
One of the reasons for that bold statement is the recent arrival of Colombian winger Luis Diaz, who has boosted the German's attacking options for the second half of the season.
The Reds ended a 10-year wait to win a domestic cup competition last week, beating Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup.
They are heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday -- 2-0 up against Inter Milan after the first leg of their last-16 tie -- while a heavily rotated team cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals with ease.
A seven-game winning streak in the Premier League has also rekindled the Premier League title race with Manchester City, which seemed lost at the turn of the year.
January could have wrecked Liverpool's season, with Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations, where Senegal beat Egypt on penalties in the final.
But Diaz arrived from Porto towards the end of the transfer window for a fee that could rise to £50 million ($66 million), refreshing Klopp's attacking options as he mounts a four-pronged challenge.
Much of the success of the Klopp era has been dependent on attacking triumvirate of Salah, Mane and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino.    -AFP



