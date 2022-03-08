Fernandez retains Monterrey crown as Osorio downed

MONTERREY, MAR 7: Canada's Leylah Fernandez saved five match points before retaining her WTA Monterrey crown in controversial fashion with victory over Colombia's Camila Osorio on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Fernandez battled to a grueling 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win in just under three hours after a dramatic final set.

Fifth seed Osorio looked poised to clinch only the second WTA title of her career after earning her fifth match point when 6-5 up in the decisive third set on Fernandez's serve.

But 2021 US Open runner-up Fernandez then lodged a complaint with tournament officials, appearing to argue that a faulty light in the stadium had distracted her.

Officials ordered the lights to be repaired, forcing a delay of around 15 minutes before play could resume. -AFP



