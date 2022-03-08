U18 girls lost friendly match to seniors 1-3

SAFF Under-18 Girls' Championship The Under-18 Girls' National Football Team lost to the senior women's National Football Team by 1-3 on Monday at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sepoy Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

The SAFF Under-18 Girls' Championship will be held in Jamshedpur, India from 15 to 25 March. The Bangladesh juniors are undergoing intensive training for that purpose. Apart from this, the Shamsunnar-Rupna Chakma battalion is also playing friendly matches. They played and lost in a similar match against the senior team on the day.

The national team consisting of Sabina-Krishna was leading the first half by 2-1. The first goal was netted by Sanjeeda Akhter. Later, Shamsunnahar junior scored a goal to bring the Under-18 team back to the game. But Krishna Rani Sarkar and Seerat Jahan Swapna scored two more goals to knock them out of the match.

However, despite losing the match, coach Golam Rabbani was happy with the performance of the junior disciples.

He said, "It is only natural that the Under-18 team will lose to the national team. But they fought as hard as they could. Which I believe will be very useful in Jamshedpur, India."

The Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave Dhaka on March 12.





