Police earn 3rd win as Sharifi scores hat-trick in BPL

Afghan forward Amredin Sharifi slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Bangladesh Police Football Club recorded their third win in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football beating new comers Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 4-2 goals held on Monday at Rajshahi District Stadium in Rajshahi.

With the day's win, Bangladesh Police Football Club raised their tally to 11 points from seven matches while Swadhinata Krira Sangha remained at their previous credit of four points playing the same number of matches.

Apart from Amredin Sharifi's hat-trick with three goals, Moroccan midfielder Adil Kouskous supported him with a lone goal for Police, who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Poland midfielder Rafa? Zaborowski and Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Nedo Turkovic netted one goal apiece for Swadhinata Krira Sangha.

Adil Kouskous opened an account scoring the first goal for Police in the 26th minute while after the breather Sharifi doubled the lead scoring the second goal from a penalty in the 49th minute of the match.

Rafa? Zaborowski pulled one back scoring the first goal for Swadhinata KS in the 52nd minute while Sharifi scored his second and third goal for Police in the 60st minute and completed his hat-trick scoring the fourth goal for Police in the 78th minute of the match.

Nedo Turkovi? reduced the margin scoring the second goal for Swadhinata KS converting a spot kick in the 82nd minute of the match. Police FC completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Swadhinata KS were off colored, except of their day's two goals in the proceeding. -BSS







