Tuesday, 8 March, 2022
AFC Women's Football Day to be held today

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Football Day 2022 will be held today (Tuesday) 12 noon at artificial turf adjoining the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban in the capital and three other venues across the country.
FIFA-AFC Council member and committee for women's football's chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and BFF's technical director Paul Thomas Smally will present on the occasion, said a BFF press release.
Organised by the AFC under the supervision of BFF, the Women's Football Day 2022 to be participated by near about two hundred juvenile booters from women's football team, age group football teams and different schools, colleges and academies of women's team of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan.  
Apart from the capital, the event will also be held at Bir Muktijoddha Asaduzzaman Stadium in Magura, Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh and Shaheed Samsuddin Stadium in Sirajganj where number of juvenile footballer from different schools and college are expected to participate on the occasion.     -BSS


