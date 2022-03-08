Video
Rahmatganj edge past Muktijoddha in BPL

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society finally earned their second victory in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football when they edged past bottom-ranked Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a solitary goal held on Monday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
With the day's victory, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj collected seven points from seven matches while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha remained at their previous credit of three points playing the same number of outings. In the day's match, Rahmatganj took the lead from a suicidal goal when Muktijoddha's Guinean defender Younoussa Camara scored an own goal in the 57th minute of the match.
Muktijoddha, who are struggling to improve their position in the points table, however tried heart and soul to level the margin but could not score any in the remaining proceeding.   
Rahmatganj will play their next match against Bangladesh Police Football Club scheduled to be held on Saturday (March 12) at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet while Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra meet SDheikh Russel Krira Chakra on the same day at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the
capital.     -BSS


