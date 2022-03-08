Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s Cricket World Cup

Hosts New Zealand beat Bangladesh in rain-hit match

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Women's Cricket World Cup DUNEDIN, MAR 7: New Zealand cruised to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a rain-affected match Monday to put their Women's Cricket World Cup campaign back on track.
The New Zealanders, who suffered a shock loss to the West Indies in their opening match, looked totally in control in a fixture where the innings were reduced to 27 overs due to heavy rain.
Set a target of 141, they finished on 144-1 with seven overs to spare as Suzie Bates smashed 79 off 69 balls and Amelia Kerr made 47 off 37.
Captain Sophie Devine said New Zealand needed to "move on quickly" from the West Indies defeat but admitted she feared the match against Bangladesh would be washed out, in a potentially disastrous blow to their hopes of making the knockouts.
"We know that this competition's going to be tight so we're certainly happy we managed to get a win," she said.
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said the cold, wet conditions affected her players.
"We've never played in these conditions because of the rain," she said.
"Our bowlers couldn't grip the ball properly and we couldn't see the ball properly on the ground, so it was very tough."
She said the Bangladesh batters struggled to form partnerships but hailed her team's fighting spirit.
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl in the first ever ODI meeting between the teams.
Bangladesh's openers made a dynamic start to their 27-over innings, intent on improving the sluggish run rate that cost dearly in a 32-run loss to South Africa in their tournament opener.
Shamima Sultana made 33 off 36 balls before departing, then Amy Satterthwaite put the brakes on Bangladesh's scoring with two wickets in her first over and finished with three for 25.
Fargana Haque managed 52 off 63 balls but was run out by Frances Mackay, who performed spectacularly in the field.
Devine was dismissed cheaply for 14 but Bates and Kerr combined for a decisive 108-run stand.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dynamic Diaz offers Liverpool fresh dimension
Juve squeeze past Spezia to boost late title push
Fernandez retains Monterrey crown as Osorio downed
Lewandowski's Bayern contract doubts take focus off Champions League
Barca and Atletico return to La Liga top four
Gulf in class clear to Rangnick as Man City humble Man Utd
U18 girls lost friendly match to seniors 1-3
Police earn 3rd win as Sharifi scores hat-trick in BPL


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft