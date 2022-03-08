

Shakib asks break from International cricket

He was included in the both Test and ODI squad of the South Africa tour even though talks were doing round that he may not play the Test series.

Shakib said he felt him like a 'passenger' in the recently concluded Afghanistan series in which he made 74 runs and claimed seven wickets in three ODIs and two T20Is.

"I don't think I can play so much international cricket given my mental-physical state," Shakib told the reporters on Sunday night before boarding the flight for Dubai where he will do a shooting for a TVC.

"If I get a break, if I get my interest back, I can play with more ease. I felt like a passenger in the Afghanistan series, which is never desirable. I didn't enjoy the ODIs and T20Is. I don't think I should be on the South Africa tour with such a mentality. I want to meet everyone's expectations when I am playing. There's no guarantee of my best performance, but at least I will know that I tried my hardest for the country. I don't want to waste the time or someone's spot. Playing in this way, as a passenger, it will be like betraying or cheating my teammates and the country."

He said he informed the matter to Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus, who would like to think about it for a couple of days.

"Initially I told BCB that I would be available for both of the formats but after a second thought, I think I should not do this with such a mental state. I talked to Jalal Bhai and informed him about my physical and mental state. He said he would like to think about it for two days before giving his decision," Shakib informed.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that before the IPL auction Shakib Al Hasan gave a letter to BCB to give him a break for six months that would see him miss the South Africa tour. However, since he remained unsold in the IPL auction, Papon expected Shakib in the South Africa tour and the allrounder complied with it.

Shakib however cleared this matter also, saying that he wants the BCB to chalk out a year-long plan for him as he just wanted to white-ball cricket considering two World Cups (T20 and ODI) in the coming two years.

"I think at this stage of my career, I need a long-term plan. I think it is important that we have clarity about everything. My letter to the board didn't mention six months. I told the board that I wanted to stay out of Tests till November 22 this year. I wanted to concentrate fully on white-ball cricket. We have two World Cups in the next two years," he remarked.

"I didn't want to leave Tests totally, but because we are finding a bit of balance in the Test side, I felt that if I focus on white-ball, considering my age and physical fitness, I could have done better in ODIs and T20Is. I think it is better if I know the long-term plan for me. There's no point thinking series-by-series."

Bangladesh will leave the country for South Africa on March 12. They will play three ODIs on March 18, 20 and 23, which are part of ICC ODI Super League as well as two Tests. -BSS



