UN Security Council takes watchdog role in Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 7: Unable to assure global peace, the UN Security Council is consigned to a watchdog role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with little else to do but set more urgent sessions this week on the crisis.

After five meetings since Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbor on February 24, the 15-member council will gather again on Monday for two sessions on humanitarian aid -- one public and one behind closed doors.

"Exposing the situation in the Security Council, even if you know that the outcome is going to be stopped through a veto, is still worthwhile," said the European Union's ambassador to the UN, Olof Skoog.

"Pressure" is the aim, several council members told AFP, with representatives even vying to call for sessions. The United States and Albania joined together to convene the first meeting on the conflict, while France and Mexico are pushing for a resolution, though its future is unclear.

With its veto power, Russia -- one of the five permanent members of the council that also includes 10 other members elected for two years -- has the power to block any declaration or resolution.

As the founding document of the organization established after World War II, the UN Charter cannot oust one of the five permanent members even if the state violates the body's fundamental principle of not resorting to violence to resolve a crisis -- as Russia stands accused of doing. -AFP