Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:11 AM
More than 1.7 mn people flee war in Ukraine: UNHCR

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, Mar 7: More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations on Monday.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, recorded 1,735,068 refugees on its dedicated website, just over 200,000 more than the previous count on Sunday.
UNICEF, the UN children's agency, believes around half of them are youngsters.
Authorities and the UN expect the flow to intensify as the Russian army advances deeper into Ukraine, particularly as it approaches the capital, Kyiv.
More than 37 million people lived under the Kyiv government's control before last week's invasion.
"The military offensive in Ukraine has caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties and has forced people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance," UNHCR says.
The agency projects that as the conflict unfolds, "an estimated four million people may flee Ukraine", noting that many people were also displaced from their homes within the country.
Here is a breakdown of where the people who fled across Ukraine's borders now find themselves, according to the UN Refugee Agency:
Six in 10 of those who have fled Ukraine are now in Poland. The UNCHR's figures published Monday said 1,027,603 refugees were now in Ukraine's biggest western neighbour.
The number swelled by 142,300 in 24 hours.
Polish border guards on Sunday said the total figure represented "a million human tragedies".
Poland has championed the cause of Ukrainian refugees. The government has set up reception centres and charities have mobilised in a massive aid effort, helped by the estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians already living in the EU member state.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

