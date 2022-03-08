Video
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Women are going through a subculture of impunity

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Dear Sir

There are strong protests in the country to stop violence against women. There are strict laws. Even then, why such incidents are happening again and again? No crime can ever be brought under control by law. This requires an impact-free environment in law enforcement. But we can't confirm that, it's sad.

Our women are going through a subculture of impunity. Yet the patriarchal view here is the biggest obstacle to women's rights. Yet a bad attitude towards women as consumer goods, not human beings, is evident in our social structure. Whenever we see a recurrence of such heinous acts of violence against girls, we see a class of criminals not finding justice but finding fault with the victimized women. It is also affecting the judiciary. As a result, perpetrators of violence against women are rarely brought to justice. This is further fuelling violence against women.

Both men and women should come forward. Men in particular need to change their attitude first. It is important. Not only in the village, but also in the city; even in universities today, girls are insecure. We need to strengthen their position through good education as well as acquisition of leadership qualities, skills and knowledge.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



