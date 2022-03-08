Bangladesh towards gender equality



Sabrina Mamataj

International women's day (IWD) is celebrated globally on March 8 as a special day for women. It is a day of celebrating achievements and it also a day of movement for achieving equal rights as a human, such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women. It is a public holiday in several countries and some other countries celebrate this day nationally or locally. Bangladesh also celebrates this day in accordance with the globe in every year.



The UN women set up the theme of IWD 2022 on December 2021 as "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow". And the hashtag # BREAK the BIAS, is focal point for this years' campaign to raise awareness and rally for gender equality. Gender equality is one of the prioritize goals of sustainable development Goals (SDGS) which were set up by the United Nations General Assembly (UN-GA) and are intended to be achieved by the year 2030.



The observation of IWD plays a vital role to reduce gender inequality by raising awareness through different types of programs such as, seminar, symposium, rally, human chains, and various cultural activities. It also observes as anti-sexism day, anti-discrimination day. Only this celebration cannot ensure a desired society where every male and female get equal rights. The ultimate success depends on the behaviour and aspects of the people of society towards women. This practice should start by every individual from family to society to nation.



Though the situation is getting better day by day, women have made significant progresses for empowering themselves. Still the women in Bangladesh are struggling everyday to get equal status to men due to social norms. Discrimination starts from family. In most of the cases, female is less privileged than the male members of a family. Still now many people believe in some stereotypical ideas that women's freedom of choice, independent will, education make them arrogant and stubborn.



Many still think that the lineage is carried only by men. Men are the beacon of the clan, on the other hand girls are the burden of the family. So, the sooner the girls can be married, the sooner the burden of the family reduces. Girls are still lagging behind in some areas due to these stereotypical ideas. Some inhabitants of society forced a woman what she should do or not to do.



This year campaign is # Break the Bias. The questions are who will break the bias? Who will go against the flow? Who will go against the conventional rules? Who will rowing boat against the current? When will a women get relief from the burdens of society? And when will a woman become a human? It's me, you, and us. Yes, it's everyone's responsibility to go against the flow to break the bias.



Everyone must assert rights from one's own place and must work for their own rights and the rights of others to build a world free of discrimination, a world of gender equality where we need not to protest against gender inequality. It will be a normal thing of a society where women should be treated as a human being. Only women cannot change the society rather it's a joint work force.



Bangladesh has ranked 65th (out of 156 countries) in the latest Global Gender Gap Index 2021 published by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Despite slipping 15 places from last year, Bangladesh has retained its position as the best performing south Asian country for seven consecutive years now. This ranking indicates Bangladesh's progress in reducing gender inequality to great extent. During the last decades, Bangladesh has improved its education policies and the access of girls' education has increased.



Nowadays, women are involving in many significant activities along with men and playing very momentous role at variant sectors. But there is dust under the carpet. Even if it seems successful from the outside, women are being discriminated to some extent, we want equality at every level of society. There are many women who despite having talented, are not able to expose it due to lack of opportunities and willingness. To awake the women, we can recall Begum Rokeya's memorable calling--

"Sisters! Rub your eyes and wake up-

Advance! Say with dignity- mother,

We are not animals. Say sisters- we are not

Ornaments to keep locked inside the iron chests.

Say in unison, we are humans."



We want a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive.

The writer is a freelance contributor

