International Women’s Day and women empowerment



Mir Mahfuzul Haque



The concept of empowerment is a multidimensional procedure which was elucidated at first by renowned theorist Paul Freire in 1972. The slogan of women empowerment was chanted foremost at International Women Conference in Mexico in 1975, Empowerment is a procedure by which an individual can attain competency to control one's life. Education and humanitarian are complementary with each other that is to say, women's participation in family and society are increased to make decision and all activities in the concerned society.



Simone de Beauvoir told his book entitled "The Second Sex" that nobody doesn't take birth as woman, yet to be born as woman. After to be born as woman she receives a kind of mankind entity of obstacles for which she has to fight to sustain herself amid struggle.



The United Nations emphasized on women's empowerment at the International Women Conference in Mexico in 1975. On the occasion, 1975 was declared as Women's Year and 1976-85 was as Women's Decade. After holding International Conference regarding Population Development in Cairo in 1994 and International Women's Conference in Beijing in 1995, various activities were taken to alleviate gender disparity. The United Nations approved the Charter "Convention of Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)." The Government of Bangladesh signed the CEDAW Charter on November 6, 1985.



The UN identified in the strategic plan that women should have to acquire economic independency and political participation for protecting invasion against them. In this case, quota could be allotted in order to ensure women's representation. The women's representation in parliaments in various countries across the world are 11% in average which increased to 19% and above. In USA, the rate stands in 17%. In Bangladesh, 50 seats are reserved for women in the parliament.



In Chile, quota system is not popular where male and female have equal partnership in the parliament. Now, the employment generation of women is 41% while male's participation is more than female and male holds higher rank than female. Actually, it has no scope of separating male and female from their social and economic activities in the existing era.



About half of the whole citizens are women where about 17 crore citizens are living in Bangladesh, So, there is no scope to neglect them as a part of developing works in all respects. In this perception, the existing government has taken some major steps with a view to materializing the Women Development Policy-11 and Vision2021 for establishing the women's rights, their empowerment and mainstreaming them in the overall development. Women are engaging themselves as competitive contribution also in industry, business, administration, politics and so on.



The existing government has taken programs under the safety net for women to grant allowance for the widow and husband abandoned women, lactating mother in the urban areas, VGD program for the food security of the distressed women and poverty alleviation loan programs etc. The government also taken broad based programs for women infarming, sewing, boutique, handicrafts, beautician ship, computer operation and variousincome generating activities.



With a view to alleviating poverty of the women and keeping them in mainstream into the macro economy in this age of globalization, various programs have been taken in the National Strategy for Accelerated Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper (NSAPR-II).The special program has been taken for ensuring empowering the poorest of the poor women by expanding their safety net in which distributing allowance to the widow and distressed women began in 1998.



In order to prevent woman and female child abuse in Bangladesh, dowry prevention act, prevention of marriage of minor girls, Women and ChildrenRepression Prevention Act, 2000 etc. Women Abuse Prevention Cell and rehabilitationcenters have been established to give legal assistance.On the occasion, the government has also framed Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2010 and the Anti-Human Trafficking Act, 2012. Not only that Mobile Court Act, 2009 and Prevention of Abuse of Women have also been constituted to defend child, girls and women from eve teasing, sexual harassment, trafficking, kidnapping, murder, dowry, etc.



It is mentionable that a National DNA Laboratory and 5 divisional DNA Screening Lab under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs areassisting in identifying the offenders. Women Support Centers have been commissioned to assist women and child daughters' victim of abuse. One Stop Crisis Center (OCC) has been set up in 6 divisional towns for health care facilities, legal services, police support, shelter and rehabilitation of the victims.



Finally, it could be told that it is often impossible to implement development program of a country and across the world keeping negligence of women community. It has to be leisure to think in the existing world that the concerned authorities should make women as partners for policy formation and decision making in family, society and state cases alongside males on the occasion of keeping dignity, rights, economic self-reliant and enhancing living standard of women's lives.

The writer is retired professor and principal





















