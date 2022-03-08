Women empowerment: Proposition and activation



Julia Alam



Dr Ummey Bushra Fateha Sultana has a lot of researches on gender discriminations and in sexual, social and many other aspects. She also says that there are many indicators or assessment tools for determining women empowerment. As Dr Bushra says, first of all the empowerment suffix is used in all issues now but the real significance of empowerment is not meant always as it is supposed to be used. Many people think that empowerment of women means their outdoor visibility; may be that is a part of empowerment but more important indicators are there indeed.



As I have question in this regard, Dr Bushra also has question whether woman has power to make decision individually, whether she has the power of bargaining. Real power is what kind of rights one woman has legally and socially. We must have to agree that in the last two decades, women's participations have increased in many social and economic sectors but when it comes to the point of decision making, our questions sound valid that true empowerment of women still remains at the mercy of patriarchy.



Women's voice is not raised loudly at the centres of power. Think, participation of women in politics is there for decades but in most cases, the voice of men loud there. The same bitter truth felt in the social spheres. It is very important to keep in mind whether we can see the normal and safe movements of women out of homes at any time of the day or night, just like men even in today's Bangladesh Dr Bushra's point is that, women's participation has increased in the economy not only in Bangladesh but this is a whole world phenomenon now.



"The reason is feminization of labour force. Women are seen as the cheap source of labours, the docile community," D Bushra says, "So called empowerment here aimed at how much capitalism can be benefited by exploiting women workers." "The participation of women in the economy is increasing but we need to assess whether their rights are ensured.



Think about the organisation; male workers there and females also. Women perform with their qualifications the way men do but bitter reality is that if one woman gets a promotion or worthy position, her female colleagues also try to detect her faults seriously and they try to establish it that the woman has not been rewarded for her qualification. They say she has got this opportunity owing to her beauty, because of her feminine features, because of her feminine identity. In fact, our mindset is more critical issue then gender. Our patriarchy has been patriarchal for decades and we women are controlled and confined by patriarchy thus we reproducing gender bias going in favour of men.



Women are also fuelling the country's economy and growth engine but we also need to see how our earnings empower us in independent decision making.



Even in corporate leaderships, women are still lagging behind. Our social patriarchal structure is not ready to see women in leading positions. All of these behaviours create barriers for women. Even if she goes into corporate leadership, still challenge are there as environment not conducive to her. Lot of women, less educated, self-educated and highly educated, are becoming entrepreneurs now. In this age of information technology, they have made their debuts on various types of social media with little capitals arranged and made through their savings.



They are being harassed and bullied when they want to show their products live on facebook. In many other ways, women are being harassed. We need to keep in mind that no injustice can be stopped without proper punishment. We need to make cyber law more powerful and implemented.



The writer is a broadcast journalist







The women in Bangladesh move out of their homes now more than ever before. The participation of Bangladeshi women in the outdoor economic activities has increased enormously in recent decades. And this has become a luxury of parachutists of the society here and people in power of the country to say and make public speeches that women are now empowered and economically empowered. 'Women empowerment' is smart social and political proposition now in Bangladesh and it sells well as a promotional item of the country in global sphere. But, is true empowerment of women happened in Bangladesh? I have doubts. My recent talks with the Head of the Department of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Dhaka also say my doubt is not baseless.Dr Ummey Bushra Fateha Sultana has a lot of researches on gender discriminations and in sexual, social and many other aspects. She also says that there are many indicators or assessment tools for determining women empowerment. As Dr Bushra says, first of all the empowerment suffix is used in all issues now but the real significance of empowerment is not meant always as it is supposed to be used. Many people think that empowerment of women means their outdoor visibility; may be that is a part of empowerment but more important indicators are there indeed.As I have question in this regard, Dr Bushra also has question whether woman has power to make decision individually, whether she has the power of bargaining. Real power is what kind of rights one woman has legally and socially. We must have to agree that in the last two decades, women's participations have increased in many social and economic sectors but when it comes to the point of decision making, our questions sound valid that true empowerment of women still remains at the mercy of patriarchy.Women's voice is not raised loudly at the centres of power. Think, participation of women in politics is there for decades but in most cases, the voice of men loud there. The same bitter truth felt in the social spheres. It is very important to keep in mind whether we can see the normal and safe movements of women out of homes at any time of the day or night, just like men even in today's Bangladesh Dr Bushra's point is that, women's participation has increased in the economy not only in Bangladesh but this is a whole world phenomenon now."The reason is feminization of labour force. Women are seen as the cheap source of labours, the docile community," D Bushra says, "So called empowerment here aimed at how much capitalism can be benefited by exploiting women workers." "The participation of women in the economy is increasing but we need to assess whether their rights are ensured.Think about the organisation; male workers there and females also. Women perform with their qualifications the way men do but bitter reality is that if one woman gets a promotion or worthy position, her female colleagues also try to detect her faults seriously and they try to establish it that the woman has not been rewarded for her qualification. They say she has got this opportunity owing to her beauty, because of her feminine features, because of her feminine identity. In fact, our mindset is more critical issue then gender. Our patriarchy has been patriarchal for decades and we women are controlled and confined by patriarchy thus we reproducing gender bias going in favour of men.Women are also fuelling the country's economy and growth engine but we also need to see how our earnings empower us in independent decision making.Even in corporate leaderships, women are still lagging behind. Our social patriarchal structure is not ready to see women in leading positions. All of these behaviours create barriers for women. Even if she goes into corporate leadership, still challenge are there as environment not conducive to her. Lot of women, less educated, self-educated and highly educated, are becoming entrepreneurs now. In this age of information technology, they have made their debuts on various types of social media with little capitals arranged and made through their savings.They are being harassed and bullied when they want to show their products live on facebook. In many other ways, women are being harassed. We need to keep in mind that no injustice can be stopped without proper punishment. We need to make cyber law more powerful and implemented.The writer is a broadcast journalist