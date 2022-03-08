Video
Editorial

Our message in International Women's Day

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022

Our message in International Women’s Day

Our message in International Women’s Day

Similar to all previous years, today we observe the International Women's Day. The theme for International Women's Day this year is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

We firmly believe, there is no alternative to ensure gender equality and work together in making a better society. There is no room to remain gender bias in today's world. Moreover, given facts and statistics, we now understand the inevitable link between gender, social equity and climate change. That said - we acknowledge that without gender equality a sustainable future remains out of reach.

Women and girls experience the greatest impacts of the climate crisis as it amplifies existing gender inequalities and puts women's lives and livelihoods at risk. Across the world, women have less access to natural resources, and often bear a disproportionate responsibility for securing food, water, and fuel. Without the inclusion of half of world's total population, it is not possible to ensure a sustainable planet and a gender equal world.?

However, we deeply appreciate how women have been at the forefront, in terms of leading climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts for ensuring a sustainable future for all of us. It is encouraging to note that we are witnessing how our women are climbing to top public offices. There has been an increase in women's participation in the field of entrepreneurship. In general, our women today have become a cornerstone of our labour force in the readymade garments industry.

Most importantly, the country's highest public office is run by a woman with extra-ordinary calibre. Corresponding to this year's theme, in Bangladesh, gender inequality remains a burning issue. It requires our immediate attention and action. Be it in cases of domestic and sexual violence or inherently sexist laws and systems which continuously marginalize our women. Unquestionably, widespread patriarchal notions in our country continue to prevent girls and young women from reaching their full potential.  

As we observe the event, it is also time to reflect back at the laws of the land, yet to be enforced to give women the rights that they are entitled to. Perhaps then, this day would have true and proper meaning in Bangladesh - where nearly half the population continues to toil in an insecure environment - and where their contribution to nation building remains largely unrecognised.

Nevertheless, International Women's Day is a time to look back, speak up for equality, and collectively prove that men and women are meant to live together in harmony. We must be able to send out the true message of International Women's Day in our society and rethink how we observe this day. Otherwise, our way of observing Women's Day will be merely observing a global event.



« PreviousNext »

