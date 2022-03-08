MASTUL Foundation honours 18 women

Int'l Women's Day

MASTUL Foundation honoured 18 women for their outstanding contributions in different fields marking the International Women's Day recently.

On this occasion, the foundation for the first time has exchanged greetings and honoured them who have achieved fame in various fields, said a press release.

Writer Selina Hossain, Additional Secretary of Roads Transport and Highway Neelima Akhter, Superintendent of Police Siddika Begum, Member of Parliament and Actress Subarna Mustafa, Business Woman Geetiara Shafia Choudhury, Actress Dilara Zaman, Actress Rosey Siddiqui, Dr Ayesha Akter, Dr Nazia Binte Alamgir, Teacher Sufia Ferdousi, Journalist Munni Saha, Architect Sajia Islam Anton, Film Producer Esha Yusuf, Director Chayanika Chowdhury, Singer Ankhi Alamgir, Beautician Afroza Parveen, Anchor and Entrepreneur Samia Afrin and Designer Nusrat Akter Lopa were honoured on the occasion.

Kazi Reaz Rahman, Founder and Executive Director of MASTUL Foundation, greeted all the women on Women's Day and said, "Women are the strength of our society, and it is a small effort to thank a section of them." We want to continue this on a larger scale in future, he added.

MASTUL Foundation is one of the governments registered nonprofit organizations, committed to ensure the basic rights of the underprivileged communities in Bangladesh. Since its establishment, this foundation has been implementing multifaceted activities for socio economic development of disadvantaged people.

