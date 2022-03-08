Video
BD to supply potato to Russia

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Observer Desk

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation has removed previously imposed restrictions and resumed the import of potato from Bangladesh, says the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.
The decision has been made based on the information provided by the competent Bangladeshi authorities responsible for quarantine and protection of plants, about the measures taken to prevent violations of the phytosanitary requirements of the Russian Federation and the Eurasian Economic Union member states.
The issues were discussed during the meetings of Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as well as Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque concerning the expansion of the Bangladeshi export range of products, said the Embassy.    -UNB


