Dhaka’s air remains unhealthy

Dhaka's air quality was reported unhealthy on Monday morning as it occupied the third position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 180 at 9 am.

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and the UAE's Dubai occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 238 and 190, respectively. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.








