

Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the campaign titled "Utshob" virtually as chief guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 36 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the inauguration ceremony.

All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". Customers can get many more facilities from "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan instalment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet. Agent Banking window "Shagotom" of South East Bank has launched a campaign titled "Utshob" on historic 7th March for the proprietors and customers of Agent Banking outlets to mark its 1st anniversary. Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" had formally been launched its operation on this historic day in 2021 for the unbanked people across the country for providing banking services at their doorsteps, says a press release.