Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  

Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  

Agent Banking window "Shagotom" of South East Bank has launched a campaign titled "Utshob" on historic 7th March for the proprietors and customers of Agent Banking outlets to mark its 1st anniversary. Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" had formally been launched its operation on this historic day in 2021 for the unbanked people across the country for providing banking services at their doorsteps, says a press release.
M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated    the campaign titled "Utshob" virtually as chief guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 36 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the inauguration ceremony.
All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". Customers can get many more facilities from "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw;  Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan instalment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  
Assam gets maiden cargo from Patna via BD waterways
German ministers warn against boycotting Russian oil
BD currency taka which turns 50 was first printed in India
Jute-made Sonali Bag no more sustainable
SHAREit contributes to improving  digital infrastructure
BAJUS honours 3 leading women of jewellery industry
What Agora owners say about selling business to Lanka’s Softlogic


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft