Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:09 AM
Assam gets maiden cargo from Patna via BD waterways

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Pandu in Guwahati received the maiden voyage of food-grains from Patna via Bangladesh on Sunday, ushering new age for inland waterways in Assam as Brahmaputra (NW2) gets connected with Ganga (National Waterway-1) via Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route.
MV Lal Bahadur Shastri carrying 200 MT of foodgrains for Food Corporation of India (FCI) completed the maiden pilot run from Patna.
The vessel sailed of 2,350 km from Patna on NW-1, passed through Bhagalpur, Manihari, Sahibganj, Farakka, Tribeni, Kolkata, Haldia, Hemnagar; Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route through Khulna, Narayanganj, Sirajganj, Chilmari and NW-2 through Dhubri, and Jogighopa.
The Sarbananda Sonowal, union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, accompanied by CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma received the maiden voyage of food-grains.
Another vessel MV Ram Prasad Bismil with two barges Kalpana Chawla and APJ Abdul Kalam started voyage from Haldia on February 17, 2022 and is on the way to Pandu. The vessel is carrying 1800MT Tata steel and already reached Bangladesh Border at Dhubri. The ODC (over Dimensional cargo, 252 MT) of Numaligarh Bio-refinery reached Silghat on February 15, 2022 from Haldia through IWT via IBP route. Another ODC (250MT) consignment is also on the way to Silghat.
Sonowal said: "Today marks the beginning of a new age of inland water transport in Assam. This is going to provide the business community a viable, economic and ecological alternative. The seamless cargo transportation is a journey of unfulfilled desires and aspirations of the people of Assam. The Northeast region is ready to unlock the value of the Astalakshmi. We are confident that the cargo movement via waterways is going to play a pivotal role in energising India's northeast as the engine of growth."
Sarma said, "The start of cargo movement through ships through Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route marks the beginning of a new age of economic prosperity for the Northeast region."
The sustained effort to rejuvenate the historical trade routes via Bangladesh got a fillip under PM Gati Shakti and is expected to ramp up swift movement of cargo over Brahmaputra.
The IWAI is also planning to run a regular scheduled service on these routes. To improve the navigability, two stretches of IBP routes, i.e., Sirajganj-Daikhowa and Ashuganj-Zakiganj are also being developed at a cost of Rs 305.84 crores on an 80:20 share basis (80% being borne by India and 20% by Bangladesh).
The contracts for dredging on the two stretches for providing and maintaining requisite depth for a period of seven years (from 2019 to 2026) are underway which will further reduce nearly 1000 km, which will reduce time and cost.    
    -The Times of India


Assam gets maiden cargo from Patna via BD waterways
