

BAJUS honours 3 leading women of jewellery industry

In its first such initiative, BAJUS recognised Kazi Nazneen Islam Nipa, co-founder of Amin Jewelers, Krishna Karmakar, co-founder of Bangladesh Pearl House, and Tahmina Enayet, co-founder of Pearls Paradise, says a press release.

The women's award was presented at a colourful function held at the BAJUS office of Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital on Sunday. Its president Sayem Sobhan Anvir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Anvir's wife Sabrina, Director at Bashundhara Group, was there as the special guest. Farida Hossain, chairperson of BAJUS Standing Committee on Women's Affairs, presided over the function.

The keynote address was delivered by Sultana Razia and Tasnim Naz, members of BAJUS Standing Committee on Women's Affairs. -UNB



















