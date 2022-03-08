Video
bKash's digital payroll to use HR app digiGO

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

bKash's digital payroll to use HR app digiGO

bKash’s digital payroll to use HR app digiGO

'digiGO', a leading HR Management (HRM) app in the country, will use bKash payroll solution to enable its users to disburse salaries and allowances to the employees digitally. Recently, Sheba Platform's business concern sBusiness, the owner of digiGO, has signed an agreement with bKash in this regard, says a press release.
Adnan Imtiaz Halim, co-founder and CEO of Sheba Platform Limited, and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, signed the agreement at bKash head office. ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash; Isa Abrar, Vice President of sBusiness and senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.
digiGO, a global standard app which helps to automatically resolve HR business for firms, has already brought notable changes in the HR sector of the country.
Disbursement of salaries and allowances to employees through bKash Payroll Solution has gained popularity. Currently, more than 800 companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.


