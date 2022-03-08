

bKash’s digital payroll to use HR app digiGO

Adnan Imtiaz Halim, co-founder and CEO of Sheba Platform Limited, and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, signed the agreement at bKash head office. ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash; Isa Abrar, Vice President of sBusiness and senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.

digiGO, a global standard app which helps to automatically resolve HR business for firms, has already brought notable changes in the HR sector of the country.

Disbursement of salaries and allowances to employees through bKash Payroll Solution has gained popularity. Currently, more than 800 companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.



















