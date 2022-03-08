Berger starts process to hold children's art competition

With a view to motivate the young artists of the country, the leading paint solution brand, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), has recently started the 'Berger Artista Children's Art Competition' of this year 2022.

Submissions will have to be made online on the Berger Official Facebook Page. Participating children can also enjoy an online school camp, conducted by famous artists of the country, says a press release. The competition will have two rounds, where the children will be divided into two groups. Group A will consist of children aged between 5-10 years, whereas Group B will have children aged between 11-15 years. Children of both groups will have to submit their art for the first round on the topic "Bangladesh," within the time of March 15, 2022. With 25 winners from both groups, a total of 50 winners in the first round will be announced on March 19, 2022.

Submissions for the second round will continue from March 19-24, 2022, and the topic for both the groups will be "Amar Rongin Bhubon." The winner announcement will be held on March 26, 2022. The First-round winners will participate in an Art Camp exhibition, which will be conducted by a prominent artist of the country and certificate will be given to the winners.



















