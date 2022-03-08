

BEPZA observes historic 7th March

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid said that Bangladesh would not been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. Explaining the historical background of 7th March speech he also said it is such a speech that still inspires the Bengali nation and the freedom-loving people of the world, says a press release.

Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman, Project Director of Rangpur, Jashore and Patuakhali EPZ Project Md. Ashraful Kabir, Chief Engineer Md. Abdul Alim, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Md. Tofazzal Hossain, Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM along with other officials of BEPZA were present during this time.

Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA located at different areas of the country i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee and Karnaphuli EPZ including BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day with same manner.









Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed the historic 7th March with due respect. A discussion meeting held at BEPZA Executive Office, Dhaka marking the day. The programme started with the national anthem.Paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid said that Bangladesh would not been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. Explaining the historical background of 7th March speech he also said it is such a speech that still inspires the Bengali nation and the freedom-loving people of the world, says a press release.Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman, Project Director of Rangpur, Jashore and Patuakhali EPZ Project Md. Ashraful Kabir, Chief Engineer Md. Abdul Alim, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Md. Tofazzal Hossain, Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM along with other officials of BEPZA were present during this time.Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA located at different areas of the country i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee and Karnaphuli EPZ including BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day with same manner.