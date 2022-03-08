Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 8 March, 2022, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BEPZA observes historic 7th March

Published : Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

BEPZA observes historic 7th March

BEPZA observes historic 7th March

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed the historic 7th March with due respect. A discussion meeting held at BEPZA Executive Office, Dhaka marking the day. The programme started with the national anthem.
Paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid said that Bangladesh would not been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. Explaining the historical background of 7th March speech he also said it is such a speech that still inspires the Bengali nation and the freedom-loving people of the world, says a press release.
Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman, Project Director of Rangpur, Jashore and Patuakhali EPZ Project Md. Ashraful Kabir, Chief Engineer Md. Abdul Alim, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Md. Tofazzal Hossain, Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM along with other officials of BEPZA were present during this time.
Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA located at different areas of the country i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee and Karnaphuli EPZ including BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day with same manner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank agent banking launches ‘Utshob’ campaign  
Assam gets maiden cargo from Patna via BD waterways
German ministers warn against boycotting Russian oil
BD currency taka which turns 50 was first printed in India
Jute-made Sonali Bag no more sustainable
SHAREit contributes to improving  digital infrastructure
BAJUS honours 3 leading women of jewellery industry
What Agora owners say about selling business to Lanka’s Softlogic


Latest News
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Canada to impose sanctions against 10 Russian individuals
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Man killed in Dinajpur road accident
HC asks JaPa leader Ruhul to surrender before court within 4 weeks
Bangladesh to supply potato to Russia
Editors’ Council gets new committee
Biden weighs easing sanctions on Venezuela
Shakib asks break from International cricket
PM reaches Abu Dhabi
Most Read News
Chinese and Russian SWIFT will divide the global trade
US reportedly courting Saudis and Venezuelans for oil
Historic March 7 today
Erdogan urges 'urgent general ceasefire' in Putin call
Bangladesh reports 436 cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 others cities
China willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
12 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
More than 1.7 mln people flee war in Ukraine
Mother, son crushed under pickup van in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft